IHSAA places spectator restrictions for Friday basketball games

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced that there will be spectator restrictions at the Friday games of the 2020 Boy’s State Basketball Tournament.

The IHSAA said the decision was made due to an increasing concern for COVID-19. They have coordinated with health officials, state and local government, and Iowa Events Center throughout the tournament.

They said that the Thursday games will go on as normal and that they consolations and finals set for Friday, March 13 at Wells Fargo Arena will be played as currently scheduled with the restrictions.

Team members, game officials, credentialed media members, essential tournament workers, Iowa Events Center staff, and select school spectators will be allowed inside the facility.

Participating schools will be allowed up to 100 total entrants, free of charge, which includes the official team traveling party. Schools need to submit a list of names for those attending. Other spectators will be asked to leave the facility once their game is complete.

Anyone who bought tickets ahead of Friday’s games at Wells Fargo Arena will be refunded at the point of purchase.

More information can be found by clicking here.

