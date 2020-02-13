IHOP raising money for Children’s Miracle Network by offering free stack of pancakes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City’s IHOP is offering free pancakes to every guest on National Pancake Day for UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network.

The restaurant located on 801 Gordon Drive is inviting everyone to enjoy a free stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on February 25.

In return, they are asking for donations or buy “Miracle Balloons” for $1 and $5 to support the Children’s Miracle Network.

The balloons will be available through National Pancake Day.

It’s a family-friendly tradition designed to bring the Siouxland community together to raise money with all of the proceeds going to St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network.

Since 2006, IHOP’S National Pancake Day has raised over $25 million to provide life-saving treatment, programs, and medical equipment for patients under the age of 18.