IHERF donates $100K to seven food banks across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation (IHERF) has donated $100,00 to seven food banks that reach all of the state’s 99 counties.

The foundation said the donation is aimed at helping address the economic hardships many Iowa families are facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They mention that all IHERF member hospitals in the state are also receiving $1,000 contributions to their employee assistance funds.

“Although IHERF’s main function is to oversee our health careers scholarship fund, we believe a priority during this pandemic is to ensure our most vulnerable residents have safe access to the nutrition and resources they need. We are experiencing extraordinary times now, but the one thing that remains constant is the need to eat,” said IHERF Chair Edward Smith, president and CEO, Saint Anthony Regional Hospital, Carroll.

The seven food banks that are receiving the IHERF donations are:

Food Bank for the Heartland

Food Bank of Iowa

Food Bank of Siouxland

HACAP Food Bank

Northeast Iowa Food Bank

River Bend Food Bank

Saint Stephen’s Food Bank

IHERF’s scholarship program helps fill Iowa’s healthcare positions with a significant number of openings by offering financial support for healthcare education or training.

This year, the foundation will award more than 60 healthcare scholarships of up to $7,000, or $3,500 per year for up to two years, and $1,000 specific to emergency medical technology/technician certification programs.

IHERF is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Iowa Hospital Association.

