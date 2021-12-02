“If the snow’s at bay, we’ll play,” say Siouxland golfers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With all the unseasonable early December weather some Siouxlanders took the opportunity to hit the links.

Golfers hit the greens over at Whispering Creek Golf Club despite it being a few weeks from Christmas but it’s not as uncommon as one would think. People we spoke with on the matter say that even though it’s December, if the snows at bay, we’ll play.

“We get to golf into December if it doesn’t snow by Thanksgiving, there’s usually a pretty good chance,” Steve Mikkelsen of Omaha said.

“It’s a little different, you know, a few more clothes but it’s all good,” Tom Jarratt of Sioux City said. “It’s December.”

There are quite a few dedicated golfers in the area that are not looking forward to putting the clubs away. Some even remember playing in February the past few years.