IEDA releases a second survey on the impact of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) is once again gathering information from businesses across the state to assess the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a follow-up to the survey of the businesses/organizations in Iowa that was released in mid-March.

IEDA said all of the local businesses, non-profits, retailers, etc. are encouraged to respond and only one response per business.

Officials mention that your participation is vital to the state’s efforts to understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Iowa’s businesses and organizations.

IEDA said it will use the survey results to inform the public policy on recovery and growth that includes potential resources for businesses and organizations.

They estimate the survey will take between eight to 14 minutes to complete, depending on your industry sector.

The deadline to complete this survey is Friday at 5 p.m.

IDEA mentions that it looks forward to entering this new phase of recovery and growth in the state while this pandemic is changing how people do business in Iowa.

The survey was developed by the University of Northern Iowa’s (UNI) Institute for Decision Making and Strategic Marketing Services.

