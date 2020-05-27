IDPH, Hanes, Fareway partner to offer 35,000 free masks

BOONE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Governor’s Office and the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) have donated more than 35,000 cloth masks for Fareway to distribute to its customers across Iowa.

A press release from Fareway says the masks will be handed out from all 108 Iowa Fareway store locations beginning Wednesday.

The masks will be provided to customers on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone.

“We appreciate the generous donation, and partnership with Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Public Health,” Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer said.

Governor Kim Reynolds thanked Fareway for their assistance in distributing the masks and for their “ongoing efforts to promote public health in Iowa.”

The masks were provided by HanesBrands, Inc. to the State of Iowa.

Hy-Vee stores in Iowa also received a donation of 75,000 cloth masks from the IDPH. Hy-Vee locations across Iowa began distributing the masks Tuesday.

