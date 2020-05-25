IDPH donates 75K masks to be given away at Iowa Hy-Vee locations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee locations across Iowa will be handing out free masks on Tuesday after a donation from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).

The IDPH has donated 75,000 cloth masks that will be given away to Hy-Vee customers at over 125 grocery and drug stores in Iowa.

The company said each of its locations in Iowa will have approximately 500 Hanes Defender cloth masks to distribute.

Hy-Vee will begin handing out the free masks on Tuesday starting at 7 a.m. The masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The donated masks are intended for those who have not been able to obtain a mask to help protect themselves from COVID-19.

The masks were donated to Hy-Vee by the IDPH, in partnership with HanesBrands Inc., the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

