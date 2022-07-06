ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The identity of a body pulled from a Calhoun County lake has been released by officials.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Tuesday around 4 p.m. that identified the man who died at Twin Lake at Treman Park on Monday.

Officials reported Pablo Arcos Alvaro, 26, of Rockwell City, had attempted to swim out to a buoy but struggled to stay above the water around 5:14 p.m. on Monday. Arcos Alvaro went underwater, and bystanders couldn’t reach him before he went under. Bystanders also couldn’t find him after he didn’t resurface.

The Treman Park was searched, and recovery was called off around 9:30 p.m. due to the nighttime darkness. The next day, the Carroll County Dive Team, Crawford County Dive Team, Denison Fire Department, Buena Vista County Dive Team, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Manson Fire Department and Police Department, Calhoun County Emergency Management, Calhoun County EMS, and Rockwell City Fire helped the sheriff’s office through a recovery operation.

After a search of the area, Arcos Alvaro’s body was found during a dive that began at 10:40 a.m. His body was taken to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.