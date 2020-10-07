Identity of woman released in suspicious Kingsley death

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have released the identity of a woman found dead in Kingsley.

According to a release, the Plymouth County Communications Center received a 911 call on October 5 around 11:38 a.m. regarding an unresponsive person at a residence on 111 W. 3rd Street in Kingsley. Emergency crews were dispatched and found the person deceased.

The person was identified as Claudia Ferguson, 54, of Kingsley, Iowa.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, Kingsley Police, and Plymouth County medical examiner Dr. Sheila Holcomb concluded the death was suspicious and an additional investigation was warranted.

The cause of death and exact manner is not known.

No additional information of is given at this time.