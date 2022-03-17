SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials have released the name of a man that was fatally struck early Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement said they responded to a call about a hit pedestrian on I-29 near mile marker 150.9 around 4 a.m.

According to officials, witnesses reported seeing a man in the middle of the roadway. Police said Christian Sanchez, 53, of Sioux City, was hit and killed by a vehicle.

The police are still investigating why Sanchez was walking on the interstate at that time.

They said that foul play is not suspected and no one is currently being charged.