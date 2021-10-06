Siouxland woman takes home $50,000 lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland woman is $50,000 richer after taking home a lottery prize.

According to a release, Jessica Burk won the 60th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Super Crossword” scratch game, purchasing her winning ticket at Ida Liquor in Ida Grove, and claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

The $50,000 Super Crossword is a $5 scratch game that features 78 top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.53.

For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit the Iowa Lottery website.

