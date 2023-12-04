IDA GROVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A local woman has been charged with child endangerment after officials say that witnesses reported seeing her son hanging from the window of a car while driving home.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, on May 4 at 7:55 p.m., officials responded to a call for an unresponsive child on the 500 block of Maple Street.

Billie Mosier Courtesy Iowa Department of Public Safety

The release states that 3-year-old Jordan Reed was not breathing when he was taken to a local hospital. He would later be transported to a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, but was pronounced dead on May 5.

Court documents state that during an interview with Jordan’s mother, Billie Mosier, 23, she told authorities that she was traveling from Ida Grove to Battle Creek with the child in his car seat. When they arrived at their destination, Mosier found the child slumped over, and she assumed that he had fallen asleep, subsequently strangling himself on the chest strap of his safety seat.

The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and determined that while the child died of strangulation, his injuries were inconsistent with Mosier’s claims.

Mosier was interviewed again on September 18 where she admitted to finding Reed hanging from the driver’s side window. Witnesses reported seeing the child hanging from the rear driver’s side witnesses. Other witnesses claimed that they had seen him with his head or upper body out of the window, according to court documents.

After investigating, Mosier was charged with one count of child endangerment resulting in death. The release states that she turned herself in to the Ida County Sheriff’s Office on November 30, 2023. The release specified that Mosier was later released on bond.

Additionally, court documents state that witnesses and videos on Mosier’s phone revealed that she regularly left the child unsecured while driving.

This case was investigated by the Ida County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.