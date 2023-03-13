IDA GROVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A home in Ida Grove has been called a complete loss after a fire early Monday morning.

Ida Grove Fire Chief Scott VanDusen told KCAU 9 that they were initially paged out to the fire on Moorehead Avenue at around 4:49 a.m. and when they arrived, saw the house completely engulfed in flames.

The chief said that fire was coming out of the windows and the roof of the home. The house is being considered a complete loss.

A backhoe was brought in to demolish the home and help fire crews ensure they completely put out the fire.

Officials said no one was inside the home when they arrived and that the fire was called in by the homeowner who made the call from the courthouse because he couldn’t find his phone.

The homeowner was airlifted to Lincoln for treatment.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.