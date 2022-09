CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman from Ida County has won a $10,000 lottery prize.

Iowa Lottery stated Kathleen Cornelius of Arthur won the 52nd place prize of the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game.

Cornelius bought the ticket in Storm Lake at the Murphy USA at 1829 Lake Avenue.

The prize was claimed at Storm Lake’s regional office.