Ida County Sheriff’s determines potential violence threat not credible

IDA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Ida County Sheriff’s Office investigated potential school violence Sunday night to Monday morning.

Officials said on a Facebook post on Sunday night that they became aware of a social media post about possible violence at schools.

The investigation found that a Snapchat had been sent out by a student potentially from Minnesota, and reposted by a student from Oakland-Arthur-Battle-Creek-Ida Grove (OABCIG) Community School district.

The post was unspecific and officials found there was no threat to the OABCIG school district.