IDA GROVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A man accused of stabbing his own brother pleaded not guilty last week to first-degree murder charges.

Jesus Diaz has been charged with first-degree murder for the stabbing of Eduardo Diaz. Jesus Diaz allegedly stabbed Eduardo Diaz in the chest and abdomen multiple times. In addition, witnesses allegedly observed Jesus Diaz punching and kicking the unresponsive body of Eduardo Diaz.

In an arraignment dated December 5, Jesus Diaz pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial. He also waived his right to have his trial date set within seven days and thus will have his trial date set at his pretrial conference, the date for which has not yet been set.

In Iowa, first-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence.