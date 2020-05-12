Ida County confirms first COVID-19 case

IDA GROVE, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed the first novel coronavirus case in Ida County on Tuesday.

The individual is in the age range of 41-60, according to Horn Memorial Hospital, which contracts with the Ida County Board of Health.

“While this is Ida County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” Rebecca Burns, Ida County Public Health Coordinator, said.

Actions Ida County residents can take include: