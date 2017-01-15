ICE STORM WARNING: Light icy mix starts Sun night, dangerous roads by Mon morning

What a beautiful day on this Saturday! While conditions will be dry most all of Sunday afternoon, they’ll deteriorate by Monday.

Tonight, increasing clouds ahead of our winter storm, but dry. Lows in the teens.

Tomorrow, we’ll be dry most all of the afternoon. You’ll have until about 7 PM to get any last minute errands or storm preps done, a light icy mix won’t start until late.

Headlines have been upgraded: ICE STORM WARNING in effect for Sioux City, parts of Nebraska & Iowa. WINTER STORM WARNING for northeast and central Nebraska. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for central Iowa. For county by county map, please see above.

A light icy mix is possible late in the evening and overnight Sunday, while it won’t accumulate much then, roads can still be slick.

The Monday morning commute will be severely impacted. That’s when the heaviest ice accumulation is expected. Roads *WILL BE dangerous! Please plan to not use the roads, or take a winter survival kit in case you do get stuck if you must go out.

The icy mix will continue for most of the afternoon, and then changeover to snow by about 7 PM in the metro. Areas SE of Sioux City will spend more time as ice, areas NW will spend more time with snow.

This system is complex with two different precipitation types, freezing rain and snow, and we’ll see accumulations of both.

ICE ACCUMULATION: Ice will stack up most in the Ice Storm Warning area. The Sioux City metro, SW towards Norfolk, and NE towards Spencer could see 0.25-0.5″ of ice. Farther NW totals taper off, 0.10-0.25″ from O’Neill to Sioux Falls, and <0.10″ even farther west near Chamberlain.

SNOW ACCUMULATION: Whoever doesn’t see as much ice will see more snow as colder air rushes to those locations first. NW of Sioux City, from Sioux Falls to Yankton, towards O’Neill could see 2-4″ of snow. Around the metro, about 1-2″ on top of the ice. That also extends north towards Spencer and south towards Norfolk. SE of Sioux City, those that could see the most ice accumulation will see little to no snow.

See above for forecast maps!

Power outages are possible, and in some spots likely. Power outages are most likely around the metro and areas southeast, where the most ice accumulation is expected.

Again, roads will be an ice rink! Whether you’re expecting more ice or more snow, please only travel in an emergency.

Light snow could linger overnight Monday for the entire area, but we’ll be dry by Tuesday,

Clouds and 30’s linger Tuesday. 40’s and sunshine for most of the week!