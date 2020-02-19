Ice jams causing floods along Platte River near Fremont

(CNN) – The freezing and thawing we’re seeing are causing ice to block up a few Nebraska rivers.

Ice jams along the Platte River are leading to floods near Fremont, Nebraska.

Over the weekend, several people had to be rescued after water surrounded their cabins.

However, officials said the flooding is no cause for major concern.

The area that flooded is prone to it during late winter but folks said the ice jams can be worrying.

“Just full of ice, solid ice. You see a channel now but it was just white. Pretty soon we were just backed up and backed up all the way to the house,” said Molly Bird, a resident living along Platte River.

Officials said to expect flooding to continue for a few days as the ice jam melts.