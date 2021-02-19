Ice golf tournament preparation underway on Black Hawk Lake

LAKE VIEW, Iowa (KCAU) — A winter golf classic takes place on Black Hawk Lake. Golfers not only pack up their clubs but also bundle in a parka as they play a round of golf on top of 15 inches of ice.

This weekend, Black Hawk Lake will transform into two golf courses with more than 100 participants as it will be the home of the 32nd Annual Lake View Artic Open.

“Well, I’m not much of a golfer myself, you just go out and start making around on it. It doesn’t take a lot of skills as long as you leave it somewhere close on the fairway,” said Mitch Stark, a Lake View resident.

Stark has attended the golf tournament since he was a teenager.

“We’ve been helping out all the years and we just started getting really into it after we graduated high school, probably five to ten years ago, and just helping set up the course today and getting ready for tomorrow,” said Stark.

“We push all the snow make fairways, make the greens this year we are actually going to put some green dye on the green so you can see the green then everyone goes out the next day on Saturday and plays a round of golf,” said Colton Wicker, the Black Hawk Men’s Club President.

The Black Hawk Men’s Club hosts the ice golf tournament. Organizers say the funds raised at the event will go directly back into their community, helping the youth and projects throughout town.

“We help kids that need presents during the wintertime who aren’t able to get some themselves. We also have helped build structures around town. We also give to the athletic clubs through the schools to help them with equipment and things along that line,” said Wicker.

The event also provides a great shot in the arm for businesses in downtown Lake View during these slower, colder months.

“Everyone comes and you support the local grocery stores, all the mom-and-pop shops, the gas stations, everyone around here is mostly local and that’s what makes it pretty sweet,” said Stark.

Registration for the three-person best ball tournament is $75 per team and can be completed by calling 515-231-2408, contacting any of the men’s club members, or the Camp Crescent campgrounds from 11 a.m. to noon before teams tee off.