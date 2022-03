CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) — The body of an ice fisherman that was reported missing has been recovered from a pond near Cherokee.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a missing ice fisherman shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At around 2:16 p.m. a body was recovered from a rural farm pond south of Cherokee. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Cherokee Fire Department, Aurelia Fire Department, Cherokee Emergency Management, Cherokee Police Department, Plymouth and Buena Vista County Dive Teams, Cherokee Regional Medical Center and Wings Rescue.