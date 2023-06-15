LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Thursday was the second day of the 2023 Ice Cream Days in Le Mars, Iowa.

Plenty of people stopped by to grab a nice bowl of ice cream. There was a family bike ride that happened Thursday evening at the Olson Cultural Events Center. After that, people stopped by the Primebank Ice Cream Social to relax in the nice weather and enjoy the cold dessert.

The gathering had a jazz band playing along with inflatables and bouncy houses for Children to enjoy.

The president of the bank talked about the turnout for the ice cream social.

“I’m amazed how many people show up. Every year there’s more, we got beautiful weather tonight. We like helping the community and being part of it and serving ice cream tonight. We’re gonna probably serve 2,000 to 2,500 bowls of ice cream.” said Josh Kovarna, president of Primebank of Le Mars

Friday there are many events going on at the Ice Cream Days including a carnival and a kid’s fun fest.