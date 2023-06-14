LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A Le Mars annual tradition has returned just in time for the high temperatures.

Ice Cream Days kicked off in Le Mars Wednesday!

The 3-day event attracts visitors who all share a love of ice cream. But there’s more than just sweet treats, other festivities include a car show, concerts, kids activities and more. Ice cream days brings Le Mars together every year.

“We love having this event every year, it is the ice cream capital of the world, and we have such great support from the community. Both from a volunteer standpoint, sponsors, donors, all of our businesses jump on board. You know, it’s a great opportunity for people to come down, see the boutiques, see what Le Mars has to offer.” said Margaret Catton of the Le Mars Chamber of Commerce.

