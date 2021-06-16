Ice Cream Days in Le Mars makes sweet return

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — If you’re up for a drive to satisfy your sweet tooth, now’s the perfect time to visit the Ice Cream Capital of the World.

The Le Mars Ice Creams Days are underway. The summer tradition kicked off with a car show, where patrons can see vintage cars up close.

Across the street, Bob’s Drive Inn offered free ice cream and a concert was held at Foster Park to end the night.

It was hard for one attendee to pick her favorite event of the night.

“I am really excited to eat all the ice cream, and I had cookie dough, and I got to see all the nice cars, the old cars, and you could see the engines and it was really neat to see the older vehicles,” said attendee Katherine Riff.

Ice Cream Days will continue until June 19. To see the full list of events during Ice Cream Days, click here.