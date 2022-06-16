LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The Le Mars Ice Cream Days has returned to Siouxland with vendors, activities, shows, and a ton of Ice Cream.

Le Mars Ice Cream Days has been a tradition for several years and features many days of sweet fun. There will be a few events every day from Wednesday to Saturday and a few larger events on Friday and Saturday, including a circus, carnival, parade, and more.

The Ice Cream Days Carnival is among the first large events that will have rides for both kids and adults. The Carnival will be held on Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Olson Cultural Events Center Lot. Tickets are required for rides.

The second among the large events is the Omaha Circus Arts Ice Cream Days Show taking place on Friday from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The show will bring Nationally recognized performers from Omaha to the Olson Cultural Events Center Stage. The show is not only free but is ice cream themed as well.

The first major event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. will be the Ice Cream Days Parade. The parade will begin at 8th Street and Central Avenue and end at 1st Street northeast and Central Avenue.

There are more than 20 events taking place on Saturday according to the Ice Cream Days website and will end with the largest event: the Browns “Ice Cream Days” Closing Show. The Browns will be performing at the Olson Cultural Events Center Stage and the show will be free for the public to enjoy.

Click here for the full schedule for the Le Mars Ice Cream Days.