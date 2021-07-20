IBP Ice Center to receive $1.2M expansion

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Youth Hockey Association is celebrating a major milestone with a gift to the Sioux City community.

The group is turning 50 this year and announced on Tuesday a $1.2 million expansion to the IBP Ice Center. The improvements include a new entryway, girls and boys locker rooms, and rink side improvements.

In over the 20 years the center has been in service, it has needed a few repairs, but members of the fundraising committee said its time.

“From both a girls and a regular boys skating stand point, we’ve not been very aggressive in trying to increase our numbers because we just don’t have the infrastructure to handle it,” said Kirk Lukehard, the fundraising committee chair.

The association said they have a good head start, with $600,000 of the $1.2 million already raised. They hope to have the upgrade complete in the fall of 2022.