IAFF firefighters shopped for Salvation Army’s Operation toys

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some folks who are used to saving lives are helping save the Christmas spirit for some Siouxland kids.

Firefighters with the Iowa Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Sioux City branch were at Bomgaars shopping for toys and gifts for the Salvation Army’s Operation Toys.

The crews spending $500 on toys in order to give back to the Siouxland area.

A firefighter says events like these make him feel truly connected to the community.

“There’s a lot of stress in the job, but there’s a lot of joy in what we do. People are very appreciative of what we do. So in order to return that appreciation in the community, we like to find ways in order to give back and better our community,” said Josh McClure, IAFF Local 7.

The men we talked to on Wednesday said they’ve been donating to Operation Toys every year since they joined Sioux City’s fire crews.

If you’d like to donate as well, toys can be donated at the Salvation Army location in Sioux City.