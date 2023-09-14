CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU)– All 16 counties in the Northwestern Iowa district came out to the field day to showcase their equipment and to discuss with the Governor the importance of local emergency management.

From drones to a trailer equipped with a spill response kit, emergency management teams have a lot of tools to help a community at its worst.

“We do have a couple varieties of incident command trailers again those are county specific, we have some light towers, some generators, some blockades that we could use or barricades for parking, and a lot of this comes into play when there is a disaster and we do need to use it,” said Rebbecca Socknat, with the Plymouth County Emergency Management.

However, for one county to have all that equipment would be costly and hard to maintain. According to Rebbecca Socknat, with the Plymouth County Emergency Management, many offices only have one person to respond to disasters. As a result…

“We rely on the others, I may not have this piece of equipment but another county might so that emergency manager can help or we have to do damage assessment after a tornado or a flood comes through, so to have that additional support of people that know what we do helps greatly,” said Socknat.

During The field day, Governor Reynolds Signed a proclamation declaring September 18th through the 23rd Emergency Management Appreciation Week, as a way for her to thank all officials for their hard work.

“Yeah it’s an honor it’s always exciting when Governor Reynolds comes and again she’s been an advocate for us for many many years and we’re grateful for that relationship,” said Eric Tigges, with the Clay County Emergency Management.

“Certainly anytime I Attend an area that’s been devastated by natural disaster or an emergency, the amount of Emergency Managers that show up to provide resources and help is really heartwarming to see that happen,” said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

Tigges says this was the first time emergency management from all of Northwest Iowa came together like this for Governor Reynolds.