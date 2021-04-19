“I want to be the best baseball player ever.” Opening day for The Miracle League of Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Miracle League of Sioux City is back in the swing of things as athletes step on the baseball diamond for opening day.

The league allows children and adults with mental and physical disabilities to compete, all in the name of fun.

“This is just like the most heartwarming experience ever. All of our coaches and athletes just love it out here. They can just come out here, play their hearts out and just have fun. That is like our main focus is having our athletes have fun,” Haley Meacham, the director of The Miracle League of Sioux City, said.

For the athletes, it’s the exhilaration of participating in America’s favorite past-time.

“Man, I’m so pumped. I got psyched up this morning and then I really am so excited to play this year. Man, it’s so exciting,” player, Rajesh Brenner, said.

“I want to be the best baseball player ever,” another player, Weston miner, said.

It’s a feeling they said they can’t get enough of.

“I like baseball I want to do it again next year. Oh my gosh I’m so excited,” Brenner said.

Each game is an hour at The Miracle League complex. Games will continue every Sunday until June 13th with spectators welcomed. For the players, they’re ready to put numbers on the score board.

“I want to hit home runs… Three home runs,” Miner said.

All, of course, for the love of the game.

“I just want to have a good time in baseball,” Miner added.