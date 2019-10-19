I-29 Southbound ramp remains closed for few more days

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Road Construction A_1507313960297.jpg

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –A busy Sioux City interstate ramp scheduled to open today will remain closed for a few more days.

The Interstate 29 southbound on-ramp at Wesley Parkway has been closed for several weeks as part of the reconstruction project.

Originally scheduled to re-open October 1, but the ramp is now set to reopen late next week.

The I-29 project is supposed to be open by the end of the year, but Iowa DOT officials say that Siouxlanders can expect a delay in the Interstate 29 completion.

“We start to lose sunlight a little earlier, days are getting colder, and we have had a lot of rain this year as well. They weren’t able to achieve that October 1 deadline, but we are confident we are getting close,” said Dakin Schultz, Iowa DOT.

The Interstate 29 reconstruction project is still predicted to be completed by the end of this year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories