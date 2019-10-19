I-29 Southbound ramp remains closed for few more days

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –A busy Sioux City interstate ramp scheduled to open today will remain closed for a few more days.

The Interstate 29 southbound on-ramp at Wesley Parkway has been closed for several weeks as part of the reconstruction project.

Originally scheduled to re-open October 1, but the ramp is now set to reopen late next week.

The I-29 project is supposed to be open by the end of the year, but Iowa DOT officials say that Siouxlanders can expect a delay in the Interstate 29 completion.

“We start to lose sunlight a little earlier, days are getting colder, and we have had a lot of rain this year as well. They weren’t able to achieve that October 1 deadline, but we are confident we are getting close,” said Dakin Schultz, Iowa DOT.

The Interstate 29 reconstruction project is still predicted to be completed by the end of this year.