I-29 ramps to have staggered closings starting Monday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Starting Monday, Interstate 29 ramps in Sioux City will be closed overnight for repairs.

Ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning as a pavement marking projects takes place, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. The closures will be staggered with each one expected to take about two hours.

The project starts Monday night. Work is expected to finish Friday night, weather permitting.

Below are the list of day and the closures that will take place that day.

Ramp closures will occur on northbound I-29 on Monday, June 14: Exit ramp to Floyd Boulevard Exit ramp to Nebraska Street Entrance ramp from Virginia Street Exit ramp to Wesley Parkway

Ramp closures will occur on northbound I-29 on Tuesday, June 15: Entrance ramp from Wesley Parkway Entrance ramp from Hamilton Boulevard Entrance and exit ramps at Riverside Boulevard

Ramp closures will occur on southbound I-29 on Wednesday, June 16: Entrance and exit ramps at Riverside Boulevard Exit ramp at Hamilton Boulevard Entrance ramp at Hamilton Boulevard (short one)

Ramp closures will occur on southbound I-29 on Thursday, June 17: Entrance ramp at Wesley Parkway Exit ramp at Virginia Street Entrance ramp at Floyd Boulevard



Drivers are asked to drive cautiously, obey speed limits and other traffic signs, stay alert, wear seatbelts, and allow ample space between vehicles. The Iowa DOT also reminds drivers that traffic fines are at least double in work zones.

For the latest traveling information, call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide), visit the Iowa 511 website, or download the app.