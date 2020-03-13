I-29 improvement project to be completed this year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Contractors have begun working on completing the Interstate 29 project. The intention was to wrap up the work last fall, but delays have postponed the completion until later this year.

At the end of October 2019, a fire damaged the northbound conduit of the Perry Creek bridge.

Dakin Schultz with Iowa Department of Transportation said they have a lot of work remaining.

“We’ve got some median barriers that we need placed, and we’ve got some cleanup work from last year,” Schultz said.

The permanent median barrier which wasn’t included last year will help shift traffic. Schultz says the construction won’t impact traffic for another week.

“During the construction up until then once we shift this traffic, we will have two lanes in each direction through that construction,” Schultz said.

He said they plan to finish the project by the summer.

“For the bridge replacement, we’re looking at a completion for July 1,” Schultz said.

Resident Emily Gray said she’s looking forward to the completion of this project.

“I am pretty excited about that especially when I actually go up to drive there. I used to work over there a while back and it was pretty difficult to get around,” Gray said.

Schultz said there will also be reconstruction of Hamilton Boulevard underneath I-29.

“Hamilton Boulevard under I-29, we are going to raise that. That is to address the sag in the roadway. There’s a low spot underneath the bridges, and when we have our heavy rain events, we have some localized flooding down there and by raising that we can address some of that local flooding issue,” Schultz said.

The Hamilton Boulevard work will begin July 7. Contractors will close Hamilton Boulevard between the two ramps. Schultz said drivers will still be able to utilize the ramps and exit but won’t be able to go under I-29 for about three months.