I-29 project on schedule to be completed this year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After dealing with several delays and setbacks the Iowa Department of Transportation said construction on Interstate 29 through downtown is still on schedule to be complete by the end of the year.

Dakin Schultz with the DOT said a bridge near downtown that had to be replaced after a fire last October is set to be complete by the 4th of July.

Once that is complete, crews will be moving on to raising Hamilton Boulevard under I-29. That’s in an effort to help deal with local flooding.

“Control the flooding back in 2011 and the issue with the bridge, the fire on the bridge. Aside from that we’ve done resonably well at delivering at the time we said we would,” Schultz said.

The I-29 project through the downtown Sioux City including Riverside Boulevard started back in August of 2008.