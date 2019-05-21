I-29 once again open to Omaha
March flooding had closed long stretches of the interstate
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
Just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, another section of Interstate 29 has reopened. The stretch from Missouri Valley to Council Bluffs was closed for months after March flood waters covered the pavement. For the past 2 months, drivers have had to use Highway 30 between Blair and Omaha.
Now nearly all of I-29 is fully open however some areas still are in need of repairs.
