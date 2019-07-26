I-29 northbound lanes reopened after repairs completed

NORTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Repairs to the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 at the Iowa, South Dakota border finished Friday morning.

The lanes were closed on Wednesday through Friday morning to one lane so that the contractor could make repair and overlay the bridge deck over the Big Sioux River.

During the lane closure, traffic had backed up, causing delays for drivers. Traffic was occasionally backed up to Wesley Parkway in Sioux City. Medical offices on the South Dakota side of the bridge sent out reminders about the traffic delay to patients.