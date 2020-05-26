I-29 northbound lane to close near Iowa, South Dakota border

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A northbound lane of Interstate 29 will be closed near the Iowa and South Dakota border for three nights starting Tuesday.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is conductiong a nighttime bridge painting project, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 Office.

As part of the project, the northbound lane of I-29 will be closed from near the Riverside Boulevard exit to near South Dakota’s Exit 1.

The closure will last from Tuesday 7 p.m. and is expected to be finished Wednesday morning at 6. The lane closure will also happen Wednesday and Thursday evenings, weather permitting.