I-29 near Honey Creek predicted to close late Wednesday

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) — Interstate 29, near Honey Creek, has the possibility of closing sometime late Wednesday, September 18.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, they are predicting I-29 to close, near Honey Creek, sometime late Wednesday due to water covering the road. They are do not believe drivers will be significantly affected Wednesday morning, but they monitoring it closely.

In the press release, the Iowa DOT would like to advise travelers to pay close attention to the 511 website for updates.

According to the Iowa DOT, the detour in place for the northbound traffic will be directed to eastbound I-80 to the north part of westbound I-680. They will be able to return to I-29 at Loveland. For the southbound drivers, will use the northern part of I-680 to head east then will take I-80 heading west and get back on I-29 in Council Bluffs.

Phone and car navigation systems could not be reliable due to the rapid closure changes. Navigation systems can also route traffic to areas not designed for a large amount of traffic or larger vehicles, according to the press release.

