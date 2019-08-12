I-29 hit-and-run near Tea, SD leaves girl with life-threatening injuries

CANTON, S.D. (KCAU) – A hit-and-run on Interstate 29 in Lincoln County, South Dakota has left a girl with life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. at mile marker 71 on Interstate 29 between the Harrisburg and Tea exits, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

They said a girl was either standing or walking northbound on the interstate when she was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The girl suffered serious life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, but they ask anyone with any information to call them at 605-764-5651.

Northbound I-29 is closed until further notice at the scene as they continue to investigate. Click here to check on its condition

