I-29 construction projected to be completed in 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For drivers taking the interstate in to downtown Sioux City, taking detours and seeing construction is common during their drive.

Desire Fulberth, a Sioux City driver, explained how traffic has effected her morning commutes.

“Recently, they’ve shut it down even more and I live down there, so it kind of effects how fast I get to work,” said Fulberth.

The Iowa DOT began working on the 1-29 construction back in the Spring of 2012 and was projected to be finished this Fall but plans were interrupted after a fire started under a northbound bridge.

Dakin Schultz, the transportation planner, explained the plans for the reconstruction of the I-29 north bound bridge.

“We hadn’t anticipated having to do work on a new bridge. What’s going to happen is we’ll continue to further evaluation on the damage structure to determine what type of repairs need to be done and they’ll have to be done next year,” said Schultz.

While the northbound bridge suffered damage to it’s beams, the Iowa DOT said those damages will not affect two additional northbound and south bound lanes from being open soon.

As the 400 million dollar I-29 project is close to being finished, Siouxlanders said holding out a little longer is worth the wait.

“There’s set back with everything at the same time, they have to do whatever they feel needs to get done,” said Fulberth.

The Iowa DOT said the project to is expected to be completed by next year.