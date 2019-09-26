I-29 construction crews have been working overnight, project still on schedule

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The DOT says the decade long construction project on I-29 is still on schedule, despite the late-night work they have been doing.

A construction engineer told KCAU 9 that there are no plans to continue overnight work, but the idea remains an option until work is fully completed.

“It’s just safety, overall safety of the workers and safety of the traveling public. So if we find it really does benefit, we’ll work at night to make it the most efficient use of time and resources,” Dean Herbst, IDOT Sioux City I-29 Construction Engineer said.

Herbst says if any additional construction changes require night-time work, the DOT will post those updates on its website, iowadot.gov.