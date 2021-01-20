I-29 north of Salix blocked after early morning crash

Interstate 29 just north of Salix is blocked Wednesday morning.
As of 6:54 a.m. Iowa 511 reported that drivers on I-29 can expect a delay.
The said that I-29 northbound is blocked between Exit 134 and Exit 135 due to a multi-vehicle crash, and both northbound and southbound traffic is impacted
Drivers are asked to take a detour. The detour is for northbound and soutbound traffic, using 141 near Sloan, Old Highway 75, and 1st Street in Sergeant Bluff.
This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.