Hyvee promotes new rotisserie chicken with chicken-eating contest

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – at the Southern Hills Mall Hy-Vee Saturday, 6 contestants took part in a chicken eating contest.

The event was a promotion for the grocery stores new and improved rotisserie chicken.

Organizers say they don’t normally do this sort of thing, but were excited to do something new.

“Doing what you think is gonna be successful for the company is awesome, just the fact that they may want to push rotisserie chickens but they don’t tell you how to push it because they want all their employees to be engaged in order to make a successful company, I think that what makes Hy-Vee so great,” says Event Organizer, James Alger.

The buy-in for the contest was $5 and the winner was rewarded with a $50 prize.

Each chicken weighed more than 2 pounds.