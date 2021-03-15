Hydrant flushing in Sioux City to begin March 22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City fire hydrant flushing will begin next week, which may cause Siouxlanders to see a few differences in their water for a short period of time.

According to a release, the City of Sioux City Utilities Division will begin flushing fire hydrants on March 22 to remove sediment from the distribution system by opening fire hydrants and allow them to flow until the water appears clear.

Crews will start flushing on the Tri-View Avenue and on Sully Road.

Because of the flushing, Siouxlanders could see a temporary drop in water pressure during testing periods. Water may become discolored after the flushing.

Crews will try to keep these conditions under control and recommend residents flush their water until it clears before drinking or using it for cooking. It’s also recommended that residents do not wash their clothes until the water clears.

If you notice discolored water, you can run your cold water tap for a few minutes until the water clears.

If it does not clear the first time, wait a few minutes and try running the water again. If the water is still not cleared after several hours, you can call 712-279-6164.