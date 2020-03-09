Hybrid band 311 to visit Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – Rock band 311 will be making a stop in Sioux Falls for their 30th anniversary, 50 Dates in 50 States tour.

The concert is open to all ages and will be held at The District on July 6 at 8 p.m. VIP balcony doors open at 6:30 p.m. and general admission doors open at 7 p.m.

311’s music style of mix rock, rap, reggae, and funk has given them a reputation as one of the most dynamic live bands in the U.S.

311 got its start in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska, and the group still features its original members, drummer Chad Sexton, singer and guitarist Nick Hexlum, singer SA Martinez, guitarist Tim Mahoney, and bassist P-Nut are all set to perform at The District.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale March 13 at 10 a.m.