Hy-Vee’s Homefront Round-Up fundraiser helps veterans, active-duty members

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee announced Friday they will be teaming up with customers for the seventh year in a row to fundraise for veterans and active-duty military members and their families during its annual Hy-Vee Homefront Round-Up Event.

The fundraiser will take place from today, November 1 through November 17 at Hy-Vee’s stores across the region.

During the Homefront Round-Up fundraiser, customers can join Hy-Vee in supporting veterans and active-duty military members and their families by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or other amounts.

Donations are welcomed in-store or online through Aisles online at hy-vee.com.

Hy-Vee will match customer donations up to $100,000, with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, and the American Red Cross.

In addition to the Hy-Ve Homefront Round-Up, they will also commemorate Veteran’s Day on Monday, November 11, by offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. Hy-Vee expects to serve more than 90,000 meals throughout their 265+ stores. Select stores may host additional programs, displays, and entertainment to accompany the breakfast.

During the event, Hy-Vee and Hallmark will offer complimentary cards to customers with the opportunity to express their appreciation to active-duty military members who are overseas. In cooperation with the A Million Thanks organization, the goal this year is to customize 100,000 cards with hand-written messages to send 100,000 ‘thanks’ to the men and women actively serving around the world.

Veterans will also receive 10% off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee on Veteran’s Day.

For more information about the events and other Hy-Vee Homefront initiatives that support veterans and active-duty military members and their families, you can visit the Hy-Vee Homefront website.

