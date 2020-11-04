Hy-Vee to serve veterans, active-duty military free breakfast for Veteran’s Day

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee will be offering a free, drive-thru breakfast to veterans and active-duty military for the Veteran’s Day Holiday on November 11.

According to a release, Hy-Vee will commemorate Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, by offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, each breakfast will be individually packaged and available via contactless drive-thru in the store parking lot.

Hy-Vee expects to serve more than 90,000 meals at more than 250 stores. In addition to the free breakfast, veterans will also receive 10% off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Hy-Vee also announced the start of Homefront Round Up, its annual fundraiser in which the company teams up with customers to raise money to support veterans, active-duty military members and their families. The fundraiser will be held November 1 through 15 at more than 275 Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region.

In its eighth year, Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up invites customers to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or any other amount. Donations are welcomed in-store or online through Aisles Online. Hy-Vee will match all customer donations up to $100,000, with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the WarriorsOperation First Response, Puppy Jake Foundation and the American Red Cross.

Click here for more information about Hy-Vee Homefront and partner organizations that support veterans, active-duty military members and their families.

