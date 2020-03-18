Hy-Vee to reserve one hour of shopping each day for ‘high-risk’ customers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee, Inc. announced that it will be reserving one hour of shopping time before its new opening time each day for customers that are considered “high-risk.”

“We are extremely concerned about the spread of this virus, and want to respond to our customers who are at higher risk of serious illness by offering them a time where they may feel a bit safer shopping in our stores,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO, and president.

The reserved hour is 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. every day for customers who are:

Ages 60 and older

Expectant mothers

Anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness

The pharmacies in most of the locations will be extending its hours to serve this group of customers from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The locations include pharmacies inside of the grocery stores, Mainstreet locations, Dollar Fresh stores, and Hy-Vee Drugstores.

All of the other customers are asked to respect this hour reserved for those at-risk customers, and limit their shopping to Hy-Vee’s new store hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

“We know that our customers are facing some very challenging times right now, and we want to do all we can to help them. We hope this new reserved shopping hour helps our customers feel a bit more secure while we work together as a community to help keep everyone healthy and safe,” said Edeker.