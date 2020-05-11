Hy-Vee to offer free mangos at drive-thru event at Storm Lake, Denison locations

DENISON and STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee will be giving away a total of 14,400 mangos to customers at its Storm Lake and Denison locations on Tuesday.

About 12,000 pounds, or six tons, of donated mangos, will be split between the two locations.

Each store will donate 7,200 mangos, which is 6,000 pounds, or three tons, on Tuesday.

The fruit will be distributed to over 1,200 families in the giveaways.

The Storm Lake giveaway will start at 10 am. and continue until 12 p.m., or while supplies last.

The Denison giveaway will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last.

Each customer at the drive-thru events will receive one free bag of 12 fresh mangos. The fruit will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The grocery store chain said the produce will be safely loaded into the customers’ vehicles using a contactless method to limit physical contact in the Storm Lake Hy-Vee parking lot on the south side of the store near its Wine & Spirits entrance.

All of the event helpers will be wearing face masks and gloves for additional safety measures and no walk-ups are allowed.

The company said the giveaway is courtesy of its producer supplier, Robinson Fresh.

Hy-Vee and Robinson Fresh said in a press release they believe it’s important to provide access to healthy produce during this time of need as more families are becoming financially impacted by the pandemic.

Latest Stories