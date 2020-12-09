Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen COVID-19 testing

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Hy-Vee will start to offer rapid antigen COVID-19 testing in 47 locations.

Testing will be done through the pharmacy through an outdoor drive-thru process, and a press release states that patients will receive same-day test results in 1-2 hours.

The cost of the test varies by location. Hy-Vee is only accepting testing payment by credit or debit card at the testing site, and patients will need to register ahead of time through their website to schedule a testing time and location.

Registering online will give the patient a test voucher number to bring to their appointment. The cost of the test can be seen during registration.

The CDC issued clarifying guidance for rapid antigen testing. Based on the latest guidance, only the following individuals will be eligible for rapid antigen testing:

Individuals who are symptomatic

Individuals who are asymptomatic with a known or reported exposure in the last 14 days

Any individual who is asymptomatic and has not had a known exposure in the last 14 days will not be eligible for testing through Hy-Vee at this time.

Each location will offer testing windows between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Children 6 years or older can be tested with the rapid antigen test when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian. All patients are required to wear a mask during the testing process.



The Hy-Vee location on Hamilton Boulevard in Sioux City will begin testing on December 14. A full list of locations offering testing can be found on their website under frequently asked questions.