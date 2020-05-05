Hy-Vee to limit meat purchases at all of its locations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee, Inc. announced that starting on Wednesday it will limit meat purchases at all of its locations.

The company said in a statement that due to worker shortages at plants and an increase in meat sales, some specific meat products will not be available at their stores.

Hy-Vee mentions it will put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department.

The grocery-store chain said when customers go checkout, they will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork, and chicken at all of its locations.