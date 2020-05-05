Hy-Vee to limit meat purchases at all of its locations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee, Inc. announced that starting on Wednesday it will limit meat purchases at all of its locations.
The company said in a statement that due to worker shortages at plants and an increase in meat sales, some specific meat products will not be available at their stores.
Hy-Vee mentions it will put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department.
The grocery-store chain said when customers go checkout, they will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork, and chicken at all of its locations.
We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers.From Hy-Vee, Inc.